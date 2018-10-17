Houston’s Hal returns to practice after fight with cancer

HOUSTON (AP) — Safety Andre Hal, who is in remission after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, resumed practicing with the Houston Texans on Wednesday, giving the team 21 days to take him off the non-football illness list and add him to the active roster.

Hal was diagnosed with the disease in May and immediately began treatment. He received the news of his remission on Sept. 18.

Coach Bill O’Brien says the players were thrilled with the news when he told them on Wednesday morning. He discussed the work Hal did to stay in shape while he was fighting the disease.

O’Brien says: “He worked very hard. Did a very good job of staying (engaged), was in all the meetings, let alone the weight room work and field work. He really stayed on top of the X’s and O’s.”

Hal is eager to get back on the field after a difficult few months.

He says: “It’s been a long wait for me. I always kept working out and kept my faith that I was going to play this year.”

Hal is 26 and in his fifth year with the Texans. He was drafted by Houston in 2014 out of Vanderbilt. He started all 16 games last season and had three interceptions.