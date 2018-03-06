Hochuli, Triplette retire; Hochuli’s son replaces him as ref

NEW YORK (AP) NFL referees Ed Hochuli and Jeff Triplette are retiring.

One of the replacements will be former back judge Shawn Hochuli, Ed’s son. The other is former side judge Alex Kemp. The two new referees each joined the NFL in 2014.

Ed Hochuli, among the most recognizable of NFL officials because of his muscular build, joined the league in 1990. Triplette came aboard in 1996.

Hochuli, a lawyer by trade, originally was a back judge and moved up to referee in 1992. He worked two Super Bowls and generally was considered among the league’s best officials. Hochuli’s lengthy verbal descriptions of calls were befitting an attorney.

Triplette, a restructuring consultant, became a ref in 1999. He was heavily criticized in the media – including by his former boss, Mike Pereira, now an analyst for Fox – for his crew’s work in January during the Titans-Chiefs playoff game.

Triplette also was the official who threw a penalty flag in 1999 that hit then-Browns tackle Orlando Brown in the eye, injuring the player. Brown missed the next three NFL seasons and sued the league.

