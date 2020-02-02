Here’s what people are saying about Super Bowl LIV

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are squaring off in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. Here is what the people are saying on social media.

Both teams honored Kobe Bryant before kickoff during the National Anthem:

Demi Lovato gave a rousing rendition of the “National Anthem”:

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel made an immediate impact on the opening drive:

On their second drive of the game, the Chiefs scored on a Trick Mahomes 1-yard touchdown run to take a 7-3 lead:

Under pressure, Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception to Bashaud Breeland on the 49ers second drive of the game:

He would bounce back on the next possession to throw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Juszczyk:

