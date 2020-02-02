Here’s what people are saying about Super Bowl LIV

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are squaring off in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. Here is what the people are saying on social media.

Both teams honored Kobe Bryant before kickoff during the National Anthem:

The teams are honoring Kobe by lining up on the 24-yard lines. pic.twitter.com/eqTB1i11P0 Article continues below ... — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 2, 2020

Players lined up on the 24 yard lines here. Kobe. pic.twitter.com/MXKynNliuJ — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) February 2, 2020

Demi Lovato gave a rousing rendition of the “National Anthem”:

WOW Demi Lovato’s rendition of the national anthem! And I am not easily impressed. #superbowl — Christie D'Zurilla (@TheCDZ) February 2, 2020

Now, that was an anthem. 🇺🇸@ddlovato — Kaitlyn Vincie (@kaitlynvincie) February 2, 2020

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel made an immediate impact on the opening drive:

Deebo Samuel making plays early!pic.twitter.com/xO3adkIVwV — PFF (@PFF) February 2, 2020

Deebo could've passed it to Jimmy but kept it and got the first.pic.twitter.com/bzTDMYbZ9w — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2020

On their second drive of the game, the Chiefs scored on a Trick Mahomes 1-yard touchdown run to take a 7-3 lead:

HE'S IN! The first touchdown of the game belongs to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs! pic.twitter.com/ZCJGoJMTkb — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

MAHOMES RUNS IT IN FOR THE TD! pic.twitter.com/0NsQZNiuvg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes scores Chiefs' first touchdown in a Super Bowl since Otis Taylor's TD reception in Super Bowl IV. — Pete Grathoff (@pgrathoff) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes is the first QB to rush for a TD in the Super Bowl since Super Bowl XLVII (Colin Kaepernick) pic.twitter.com/yThDviTvDq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 3, 2020

Under pressure, Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception to Bashaud Breeland on the 49ers second drive of the game:

The @Chiefs pressure on Jimmy G was no joke on that interception 👀 pic.twitter.com/EoyCEcjUhF — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 3, 2020

So that’s why Jimmy Garoppolo only threw 8 times. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) February 3, 2020

INTERCEPTION. Breeland takes it back for the @Chiefs! #ChiefsKingdom 📺: #SBLIV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/HMA5XXYWO7 — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

BASHAUD BREELAND WITH THE PICK!!! pic.twitter.com/3F6GSN9L7E — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

He would bounce back on the next possession to throw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Juszczyk:

Kyle Juszczyk ties the game with a hard fought catch and run. pic.twitter.com/U9bjagt162 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 3, 2020

Jimmy Garoppolo shakes off his interception on the last drive and completes it with a touchdown pass. Outstanding rushing helped to set that up as the 49ers tied it at 10. #SuperBowl — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 3, 2020

The @49ers answer right back! Touchdown Kyle Juszczyk, the full back!! That was his first touch of the postseason! pic.twitter.com/ENjQAwCMCL — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 3, 2020

