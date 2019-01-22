Hall of Fame historian Joe Horrigan to retire

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Joe Horrigan, perhaps the most knowledgeable historian in the sport, is retiring as executive director of the Pro Football Hall of Fame on June 1.

Horrigan has spent 42 years at the hall, and this summer will release his book on the NFL’s first 100 years: “NFL Century: The Rise of America’s Greatest Sports League.” The league begins its 100th regular season in September.

“Joe has been an enormous asset to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for more than four decades as the foremost historian for the game,” Hall of Fame President David Baker said Tuesday. “Everyone associated with the Hall of Fame has deep respect for all Joe has accomplished.

“Joe’s climb through the company began as the curator and ultimately led to his role as executive director. All along the journey, he has been intimately involved in major expansions and renovations, led communications, and oversaw the selection process. He always committed himself to the Hall of Fame and always made what was best for the hall his top priority.”

Even after June 1, Horrigan will continue to host the “Hall of Fame Radio Show” on SiriusXM and will be involved in special projects such as the Black College Hall of Fame Football Classic.