Giants TE Evan Engram out with concussion

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants starting tight end Evan Engram was forced to leave Friday’s preseason game against the Jets with a concussion.

Engram was hurt with 5:21 left in the second quarter when he was sandwiched by linebackers Darron Lee and Avery Williamson after catching a 6-yard pass at the Jets 24. The ball came loose at the end of the play and was ruled a fumble, but the call was overturned after a video review.

After the Giants’ 22-16 win, coach Pat Shurmur had no further update on Engram’s condition.

The Giants also had tight end Rhett Ellison leave in the second quarter with an eye injury. After the game, he said he was poked in the eye in the first half and his vision progressively got blurry. He felt better after the game.

Engram had a team-high 64 catches for 722 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2017.

Shurmur did not believe the Giants (1-2) had any other significant injuries in the game.

Jets cornerback Rashad Robinson left the game in the fourth quarter with a hip injury. The team also held out wide receiver Jermaine Kearse because of an abdomen injury.