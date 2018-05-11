Giants sign 3 of 6 draft picks, start rookie minicamp

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The New York Giants have signed three of their six draft picks and 11 undrafted free agents.

The team announced the signings of guard Will Hernandez, the second-round pick from Texas-El Paso and linebacker Lorenzo Carter, the third-round choice from Georgia. The Giants also signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta, a fourth-round selection from Richmond.

Saquan Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick from Penn State, is among the three picks that remain unsigned.

The Giants opened a three-day rookie minicamp on Friday.