Giants-Redskins Capsule

NEW YORK GIANTS (2-8) at WASHINGTON (4-6)

Thursday, 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – Redskins by 8

Article continues below ...

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Giants 4-6; Redskins 4-6

SERIES RECORD – Giants lead 99-67-4

LAST MEETING – Giants beat Redskins 19-10, Jan. 1

LAST WEEK – Giants beat Chiefs 12-9, OT; Redskins lost to Saints 34-31, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING – Giants No. 30; Redskins No. 17

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (26), PASS (19)

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (30), PASS (29)

REDSKINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (18), PASS (7)

REDSKINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (19), PASS (25)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Redskins have won two of past three matchups, but one loss in that span was big deal: Giants’ road victory in Week 17 last season kept Washington out of playoffs, Giants got in. … First of two head-to-head meetings this season; NFC East rivals combined 0-5 in division games so far. … This is first time Redskins have hosted game on Thanksgiving. … Giants coach Ben McAdoo’s job status expected to be in doubt at season’s end. … New York’s offense tied for last in NFL with 17 TDs. … QB Eli Manning has thrown for only 14 scores; career low for 16-game season is 18 in 2013. … With season-ending injuries to WRs Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall, and Sterling Shepard dealing with migraines, starting WRs could be Roger Lewis Jr., Tavarres King and Travis Rudolph, trio with combined career total of 44 NFL catches. … Redskins have lost two in row, allowing at least 30 points in each game. … Last weekend, held 15-point lead with three minutes remaining in fourth quarter but lost in OT. … Injuries keep mounting, with 15 players on IR, including four placed there this week. Among missing: two starting offensive linemen; top two running backs; three LBs who have started games this season; and WR Terrelle Pryor, who managed only 20 catches after being signed as free agent. … Rookie RB Samaje Perine started last week and ran for 117 yards and TD, but also dropped pass in overtime. … QB Kirk Cousins third in NFL with 2,796 yards passing. … S D.J. Swearinger has three INTs past two games; he had zero this season before that. … Fantasy Tip: Evan Engram leads Giants in catches as rookie and Redskins’ defense has not been doing much stopping anyone lately. Pretty much any tight end who faces Giants likely to fare well, but with Jordan Reed still dealing with an injury, best choice on Washington would be Vernon Davis.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL