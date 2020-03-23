Giants reach agreements with Dion Lewis and Corey Coleman

The New York Giants have reached agreements on one-year contracts with running back Dion Lewis and wide receiver Corey Coleman.

Lewis spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was released earlier this month in a salary-cap move. Playing behind Derrick Henry, he carried 54 times for 209 yards.

Previously, Lewis played three seasons in New England and his first two with Philadelphia. The signing of Lewis reunites him with new Giants coach Joe Judge, who was an assistant with the Patriots.

Lewis has rushed for 2,310 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 172 passes for 1,281 yards and seven scores in his seven seasons. He has also played in nine postseason games, including two Super Bowls.

Coleman missed all of 2019 with a knee injury sustained in training camp. He was a 2016 first-round draft choice by the Cleveland Browns. He joined the Giants in October 2018 and played in eight games with one start. Coleman also led the Giants with 23 kickoff returns for 598 yards, a 26-yard average in 2018.