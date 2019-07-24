Giants place suspended DB Moore on exempt list

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have received a commissioner’s exemption for suspended defensive back Kamrin Moore.

The Giants announced the move late Wednesday, a little more than a week after suspending the safety amid charges he punched a woman, stepped on her neck and rendered her unconscious. He will not count against the team’s 90-man training camp roster.

The alleged incident in Union County, New Jersey, took place earlier this month. Moore will face charges of third-degree aggravated assault.

According to a criminal complaint, the unidentified woman, who told authorities she had been dating Moore since January, stopped by his home in Linden. When she arrived, another woman came out of Moore’s home and the two women began to fight, according to the complaint. When the first woman fell to the ground, the complaint said, Moore stepped on her neck. When she eventually stood up, he allegedly punched her in the face, knocking her unconscious.

Moore’s attorney, Alex Spiro, through Moore’s agent, Eugene T. Lee said: “He will be fully cleared of all charges.”

Moore, 22, played in two games as a rookie last year for New York.

Under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, Moore could be subject to a six-game suspension for a first-time offense.

In other moves, the Giants signed free agent kicker Joey Slye and claimed wide receiver Da’Mari Scott, who was released Tuesday by Buffalo.

The Giants also terminated the contract of defensive back Tony Lippett, signed tight end Isaiah Searight, and waived tight end Eric Dungey, the former Syracuse quarterback.