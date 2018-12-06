Giants place safety Landon Collins on injured reserve

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have placed two-time Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Collins was hurt Sunday against the Chicago Bears and will need surgery to repair a partially torn labrum.

The Giants signed defensive back Kenny Ladler off their practice squad to fill the roster spot. He had six special teams tackles with the Redskins this season before Washington released him on Nov. 6.

Collins was the Giants’ leading tackler in each of his first three seasons. He led the team this year with 96 tackles.

The Giants also signed punter Brock Miller to their practice squad to help them get ready to face the Redskins’ Tress Way on Sunday. Both are left-footed punters.