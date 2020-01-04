Giants interview KC’s Eric Bieniemy, Ravens’ Don Martindale

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ. (AP) — The New York Giants resumed their fast-paced coaching search Saturday, interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

After firing coach Pat Shurmur on Monday, the Giants met with Dallas assistant coach Kris Richard on Thursday and former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarty on Friday.

Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams handled Bieniemy’s interview in Kansas City.

Later, Mara, Gettleman and Abrams met with Martindale in Baltimore. The top-seeded Ravens will host an AFC divisional playoff game next week.

Bieniemy has been on the Chiefs staff for seven years, the last two as coordinator of a high-scoring offense featuring Patrick Mahomes. This season, the Chiefs ranked fifth in the NFL in points per game (28.2) and sixth in yards per game (379.2). Kansas City won the AFC West the past two seasons with 12-4 records.

A former NFL running back, Bieniemy was hired as the running backs coach in Andy Reid’s first year in Kansas City. From 2013-15, he mentored Jamaal Charles, who became the leading rusher in franchise history with 7,260 yards. In 2017, Kareem Hunt rushed for 1,327 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns.

Martindale helped the Ravens finish with a league-best 14-2 record in his second season as coordinator.