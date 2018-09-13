Giants-Cowboys Capsule

NY GIANTS (0-1) at DALLAS (0-1)

Sunday, 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Giants 0-1, Cowboys 0-1

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 64-46-2

LAST MEETING — Cowboys 30, Giants 10, Dec. 10, 2017

LAST WEEK — Giants lost to Jaguars 20-15; Cowboys lost to Panthers 16-8

AP PRO32 RANKING — Giants No. 24; Cowboys No. 25.

GIANTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (17), PASS (22).

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (23), PASS (9).

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (T29), RUSH (23), PASS (30).

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (27), PASS (5).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cowboys coming off 21st sweep in series last season. … Giants trying to avoid fifth 0-2 start in past six seasons. Cowboys haven’t started 0-2 in seven seasons under coach Jason Garrett. … Giants QB Eli Manning set club record with 217th regular-season start in opener, surpassing Hall of Fame DE Michael Strahan. Manning needs one TD pass for 50 against Cowboys, one shy of personal high vs. Philadelphia. … RB Saquon Barkley trying to become first Giants rookie with consecutive 100-yard games since Eddie Price in 1950. … WR Odell Beckham Jr., has club-record eight games with at least 10 catches. He has five TDs in six games against Dallas. … CB Janoris Jenkins had interception in opener, had pick and forced fumble in last meeting with Cowboys when he was with Rams. … LB Connor Barwin seeks seventh straight game with sack against Dallas. … Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has fewer than 200 yards passing in seven of past nine games. One exception was career-high 332 yards in last meeting with Giants. … RB Ezekiel Elliott had 104 yards rushing in last year’s opener against Giants. He was serving six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations in second meeting. … WR Cole Beasley had team’s only two third-down conversions vs. Panthers, led team with seven catches, 73 yards. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence, tied for second in NFL last season with 14½ sacks, had sack and forced fumble against Carolina. … LB Sean Lee, coming off poor showing with several missed tackles vs. Panthers, got at least 20 tackles in two of past three meetings with Giants. … Fantasy tip: Elliott has 247 yards from scrimmage (123.5 per game) in past two games against Giants, and Cowboys will be looking to establish him early after slow start at Carolina.