Giants-Cardinals Capsule

NEW YORK GIANTS (2-12) at ARIZONA (6-8)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Cardinals by 6

Article continues below ...

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Giants 5-9, Cardinals 5-8-1

SERIES RECORD – Giants lead 80-43-2

LAST MEETING – Cardinals beat Giants 25-14, Sept. 14, 2014

LAST WEEK – Giants lost to Eagles 34-29; Cardinals lost to Redskins 20-15

AP PRO32 RANKINGS – Giants No. 31, Cardinals No. 22

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (28), PASS (17)

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (31)

CARDINALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (30), PASS (15)

CARDINALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (6), PASS (14)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Giants, Cardinals were in NFL or NFC East together from 1950-2001, playing each other twice a year (with two exceptions). … Giants QB Eli Manning returns to scene of Super Bowl MVP performance vs. New England in 2008. … Manning has 13 consecutive 3,000-yard passing seasons, tying brother Peyton for third-longest streak in NFL history. Brett Favre did it for 18 straight seasons, Drew Brees 14. … Manning’s 434 yards passing last week vs. Eagles was his ninth career 400-yard game. … Orleans Darkwa’s four rushing TDs through Week 15 are most by Giants RB in single season since 2014. … Giants are 3-2 playing on Christmas Eve since 1989. … New York allowed 106 points combined in losses to NFC West teams 49ers (31-23), Rams (51-17) and Seahawks (24-7). …Giants one of three teams (along with Bears and Patriots) that Arizona has not beaten at University of Phoenix Stadium. … Cardinals have faced Giants more times than any other team. … Series dates to 1926, Cardinals’ third oldest behind Bears, Packers. … Arizona loss would clinch second straight losing season after three winning years since coach Bruce Arians arrived. … At 34, Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald needs eight catches and 18 yards to become oldest player to have 100 receptions, 1,000 yards receiving in single season. … Arizona Pro Bowl OLB Chandler Jones leads NFL in sacks (15), 1 1-2 behind Cardinals franchise record by Simeon Rice in 1999 … Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson has made Pro Bowl in each of his seven NFL seasons, first on special teams, last six as CB. … Arizona has gone 10 quarters without TD. … Cardinals return to Drew Stanton at QB after Blaine Gabbert went 2-3 as starter. Stanton is 7-4 as starter for Arizona, 1-1 this season. … Arians needs one victory to tie Ken Whisenhunt for most in Cardinals history at 49. …. Fantasy Tip: Manning has completed 68 of 103 passes (66 percent) in two starts since one-game benching for 662 yards, four TDs, three interceptions.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL