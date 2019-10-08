Giants’ Barkley, Gallman, Shepard, Engram all out vs. Pats

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The heavily underdog New York Giants are going to be without their top two running backs and their two leading receivers against the New England Patriots.

Coach Pat Shurmur announced Wednesday running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) and tight end Evan Engram will not play on Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots (5-0).

It will mark the third straight game Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has missed with a high sprain to his right ankle. He was hurt on Sept. 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has practiced on a limited basis in three straight workouts.

By sitting out, Barkley will get an extra 10 days to rehab for a possible return on Oct. 20 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Shepard, Engram and Gallman were hurt Sunday in the 28-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The injury to Gallman leaves the Giants with two healthy running backs, Eli Penny and rookie Jon Hilliman.

Engram leads the team with 33 catches for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

This will be the second game Shepard has missed this season with a concussion. He was hurt in the opener against Dallas but finished the game. He was examined for a concussion in the second half against Minnesota and was allowed to return.

Shepard has 25 catches for 267 yards and a touchdown.

Barkley rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 91 passes for 721 yards and four TDs last season. He has a team-high 237 yards rushing and a TD this season and caught 11 passes for 74 yards in two-plus games this season.

Hilliman, the Rutgers rookie who was signed off the practice squad, has had 19 carries for 53 yards. Penny, who seemed to get more work after Gallman was hurt, has eight rushes for 30 yards.