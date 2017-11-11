Friday’s Sports in Brief

GYMNASTICS

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she is among the young women sexually abused by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

Raisman tells ”60 Minutes” she was 15 when she was first treated by Dr. Larry Nassar, who spent more than two decades working with athletes at USA Gymnastics. He’s now is in jail in Michigan awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Raisman, the captain of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold-medal winning teams, details the abuse in her book ”Fierce,” which will be released on Tuesday. Raisman’s interview with ”60 Minutes” will air Sunday night.

Raisman is the latest gymnast to claim she was sexually abused by Nassar. McKayla Maroney, who won two medals at the 2012 Games as Raisman’s teammate, said last month she was molested for years by Nassar.

Nassar also is awaiting trial on separate criminal sexual conduct charges and has been sued by more than 125 women alleging sexual abuse. Nassar has pleaded not guilty to the assault charges, and the dozens of civil suits filed in Michigan are currently in mediation.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday that Raisman sharing her personal experience took ”great courage” and it is ”appalled by the conduct of which Larry Nassar is accused.”

The 23-year-old Raisman has been highly critical of USA Gymnastics in recent months, calling for leadership change at the top of the organization while advocating for athlete’s rights.

NBA

CHICAGO (AP) For the NBA, Chicago was a slam dunk to host the 2020 All-Star game.

The city will host the showcase event for the first time since 1988, when Michael Jordan took off from the foul line in an epic dunk contest and delivered an MVP performance in the game.

Commissioner Adam Silver, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Bulls executives Michael Reinsdorf and John Paxson were on hand Friday for the announcement on the United Center floor.

Silver said Chicago faced ”a lot of competition” to bring it back and the city’s plan put it ”over the top.”

Renovations in and around the arena, a new 10,000-seat facility on the Near South Side and Emanuel’s desire helped bring in this one. So did a change of heart by the Bulls.

For years, chairman Jerry Reinsdorf opposed hosting the game because of concerns about displacing season ticketholders. But with son Michael – the president and chief operating officer – assuming more authority and grandson Joey in favor, he relented.

”We’ve been going for so many years,” Michael Reinsdorf said. ”At the end of the day, I tried to explain it to my dad. I don’t think he’s been to an (NBA) All-Star game since 1988. I tried to explain to him the difference now than what it was like when we hosted last. It’s just such a great impact to the city.”

NFL

NEW YORK (AP) – Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green was fined $42,541 by the NFL for fighting with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey last Sunday.

Green grabbed Ramsey around the neck from behind and took him to the turf while throwing punches at him late in the first half of the Jaguars’ 23-7 victory. Both Green and Ramsey were ejected from the game, but Ramsey was not fined by the league.

Green was docked $30,387 for fighting and $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct. He told reporters he would not appeal the fines.

Several players from both sides came onto the field from the sidelines during the skirmish, but not were fined.

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he poked at New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore, setting off a fight that led to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans being ejected and suspended for one game.

San Francisco’s Carlos Hyde and Arizona’s Frostee Rucker and Haason Reddick were each fined $9,115 for fighting in their game last weekend. Arizona’s Antoine Bethea, who started the melee with a late hit on 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, was docked the same amount for unnecessary roughness.

Washington cornerback Josh Norman has to pay $36,464 for his horse-collar tackle on Seattle tight end Jimmy Graham.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Former Missouri basketball coach Norm Stewart passed around the credit while unveiling a statue of himself on campus.

Stewart unveiled the statue outside Mizzou Arena hours before Missouri’s season opener against Iowa State. The man who coached basketball at Missouri for 32 seasons, finishing with a 634-333 record, pulled a black curtain off the statue in front of a crowd that included more than 20 former players.

”I know I speak for Tigers everywhere,” athletic director Jim Sterk said. ”Thank you, Coach.”

The bronze statue features Stewart pointing with his right hand, index finger extended – probably in the direction of an official, Stewart joked.

”I’ve been out of (coaching) 18, 19 years and people might not know who that is,” he said, ”but I hope people bring their children, I hope they bring their grandchildren, I hope they bring their friends and they come by and the players that were there, the student assistants and doctors and trainers all bring their friends and point to that (statue) and say, `I helped put that there.’ Because they did. They’re the ones who put it there. And I’m so proud that it’s me.”

Stewart, who became Missouri’s coach 50 years ago, is the only person in Missouri history to be inducted into the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame as both a coach and student-athlete. His reached the NCAA Tournament 16 times and won eight regular-season conference championships and six conference tournament championships.

Stewart didn’t say if he had given any advice to Missouri’s first-year coach, Cuonzo Martin, but he believes Martin has ”passed a lot of tests already.” He said several people have told him they have an ”extremely good” impression of the new coach.