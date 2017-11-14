French skier Poisson may have hit tree in fatal crash

PARIS (AP) The French Ski Federation says an early investigation into the death of David Poisson suggests the safety netting failed and he hit a tree.

The 35-year-old Poisson died on Monday while training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska, which staged Alpine skiing races of the 1988 Olympics.

The federation says in a statement on Tuesday that Poisson lost a ski then fell heavily, and ”might have hit a tree after going through the safety netting.”

Poisson, who won the downhill bronze medal at the 2013 world championships, was training for World Cup races in North America.