Freeman, Oliver limited but back on field for Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Isaiah Oliver have returned to practice as limited participants.

Freeman (knee) and Oliver (shoulder) were back on the field Thursday for the first time this week. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (calf), left guard Wes Schweitzer (shoulder) and defensive end Adrian Clayborn (back) also returned and were limited.

Atlanta (4-9) is out of playoff contention as it visits San Francisco (11-2) this weekend. The team announced that guard James Carpenter (concussion) and defensive end Allen Bailey (personal matter) would not make the trip.

Freeman ran 17 times for 84 yards and scored his first rushing touchdown of the season in last week’s 40-20 win over Carolina. It was his second game back after being sidelined for two weeks with a foot injury.

The Falcons need Oliver, the right-side starter, as healthy as possible. They lost left cornerback Desmond Trufant to a season-ending broken forearm against the Panthers. Kendall Sheffield will start in Trufant’s spot.

Receiver Julio Jones (shoulder) was limited in practice both days this week but is expected to start. Russell Gage could start at the other receiver spot after Calvin Ridley went down with a season-ending abdomen injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL