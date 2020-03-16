All things NFL are back.

NFL free agency began on Monday. Here’s what’s happening, what you need to know, and what’s circulating in the rumor mill.

Brady leaving the Patriots for Tampa Bay

Read more on Tom Brady‘s decision to leave New England.

On Day 2 of free agency, the big ball dropped: Tom Brady will no longer be a New England Patriot.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

The second big ball dropped as of Tuesday evening:

BREAKING: Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the Buccaneers. The deal is roughly $30M per year. (via @Rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/sW217u2PvF — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady has won more games (249) than the Buccaneers' previous 28 starting Quarterbacks combined 😮#FOXFacts pic.twitter.com/yYTFBEyLeN — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 17, 2020

Here is the Patriots’ statement about Brady’s exit:

Statements from #Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Head Coach Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Patriots career: https://t.co/DFmmbzAIdo pic.twitter.com/flVpDFB4HJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 17, 2020

Here’s how Skip Bayless feels this morning:

Congrats, Belichick. You finally ran Brady out of NE. Now, GOOD LUCK. pic.twitter.com/HdcsabnCGU — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 17, 2020

And Colin’s thoughts:

Finally show him ❤️. Finally say those words. #GOAT https://t.co/uUoInMotz6 — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 17, 2020

Could it be Tampa Bay for Brady?

The Bucs look to be the leader at this point:

Tampa is the expected landing spot for Tom Brady barring anything unforeseen, sources tell me and @JeffDarlington. There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

The Chargers made a serious run at Brady, but, barring a change of heart by the quarterback, the team believes it is out of the running for him. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady's time with the Patriots is officially over. Here's everything you need to know, including the odds on his next team: https://t.co/whCsrXw9At — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 17, 2020

Rivers spending at least a year in Indianapolis

Looks like all the quarterback news will come in today?

Former Chargers QB Philip Rivers agrees to a 1-year deal with the Colts. (via multiple reports) pic.twitter.com/Dh5RcXLvdY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 17, 2020

Financially, it looks like it will be quite the year for Rivers, who spent the last 16 seasons with the Chargers in San Diego and Los Angeles:

The #Colts get their deal done, agreeing to terms with QB Philip Rivers, source said. He gets roughly $25M. The bolo lands in Indy, while Indy continues its restocking with big pieces on both sides of the ball. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Here’s what Skip thinks:

The Colts will be better for Philip Rivers than he'll be for them. Pretty good team, dominating O line, winnable division. But Rivers has always found ways to lose while Brady has found ways to win. Rivers has always ultimately disappointed. Now he's 38. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 17, 2020

Bridgewater set to sign in Carolina

The Panthers have officially moved on from Cam Newton.

Panthers finalizing a deal with QB Teddy Bridgewater. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/zsgMneycyI — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020

Here are some early details on the deal:

The Panthers and Teddy Bridgewater are negotiating a 3-year contract in the $60 million range, per source. The deal is not done as they work out details but it is expected to be complete when new league year opens Wednesday. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 17, 2020

Brees officially re-signs with Saints

One legendary QB decided he is staying put on Tuesday:

Drew Brees intends to re-sign with the Saints on a 2-year, roughly $50 million deal. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/o94634fUd0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 17, 2020

There was little doubt that Drew Brees would return to New Orleans.

While the fallout from Tom Brady's announcement continues, the #Saints struck a deal with their QB Drew Brees. He'll retire in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/3K5HMthFp9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Cam Newton on his way out of Carolina

It looked like Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers were on the same page about Newton finding a new home:

Panthers and Cam Newton are working together to seek a trade, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Then, things got a little dicey:

Breaking: Cam Newton says he never asked for a trade from the #Panthers, it came from the team. pic.twitter.com/Ium6IjIpew — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 17, 2020

Here is the official statement from the Panthers:

#Panthers give Cam Newton permission to seek a tradehttps://t.co/Vf3GSBVA1j — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 17, 2020

We’ll keep tabs on how this one plays out.

Pass rusher Quinn headed to Chicago

As if Chicago’s defense needed to get any stronger.

The #Bears are signing pass-rusher Robert Quinn to a 5-year, $70 million contract with $30 million fully guaranteed, agent Sean Kiernan from @SelectSports tells me and @TomPelissero. A new home for the former #Cowboys star after a huge year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Robert Quinn is a two-time Pro Bowler and former First-Team All-Pro selection.

From @nflnetwork: When news breaks mid-segment… you gotta stop everything. Robert Quinn is headed to the #Bears, as Chicago's strength only gets stronger. pic.twitter.com/BHEblgwRuR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Veteran Witten headed to Las Vegas

After coming out of retirement to rejoin the Dallas Cowboys for the 2019-20 season, 11-time Pro Bowler and NFL great Jason Witten is going to keep playing:

The Raiders are signing former Cowboys TE Jason Witten to a one-year deal (via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/XNrVU3N77o — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 17, 2020

The numbers – or number:

Jason Witten can make up to $4.75 million in 2020, per @toddarcher. https://t.co/hvkdzTizGT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Cowboys place exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott

Read more about the Dak Prescott situation in Dallas.

Per usual, the biggest news of the day happened in Dallas.

Here’s what Shannon Sharpe thinks:

Why didn’t the Cowboys have any problems making Tony Romo the highest paid player when his contact was up, but dragging their feet with Dak Prescott? Dak, you’ve earned this contract. Don’t let them bully you. pic.twitter.com/o7kSEa7orI — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 16, 2020

DeAndre Hopkins traded to Arizona

In short:

ARIZONA JUST STOLE DHOPKINS FROM HOUSTON. GO KYLER GO!!! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 16, 2020

The biggest trade of the day involved superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth round pick go to Cards for David Johnson and a second round pick this year and a fourth round pick next year. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 16, 2020

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray agrees with Skip:

Hopkins has posted 1,000+ yard receiving seasons in five of his seven years in the NFL, including the last three seasons. He is also one of the NFL’s most durable wideouts, having missed only two games in his career.

The Texan’s organization served me well, the city of Houston served me well and my teammates served me well. The city of Houston will forever be loved. Now it’s time to bring a championship to AZ!! HOP OUT!!! — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) March 17, 2020

Jay Glazer breaks it all down:

The process of the Texans trading WR Deandre Hopkins began back at the NFL trade deadline. @JayGlazer breaks it down: pic.twitter.com/QR62fdfeUM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 16, 2020

In return, Houston will receive running back David Johnson, a Pro-Bowler and First-Team All-Pro performer in 2016.

LETS GO HOUSTON!!! See you soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/7Fclzwjse0 — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 16, 2020

Here’s what Skip thinks:

WHAT WERE THE TEXANS THINKING GIVING AWAY DEANDRE HOPKINS??? pic.twitter.com/bgb9Yusaxd — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 16, 2020

And here’s Shannon’s take:

.@ShannonSharpe: "I love this move for the Cardinals, I’m shocked the Texans would move on from D-Hop this soon." pic.twitter.com/Z4hOfyRdxt — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 16, 2020

Nick Wright has an opinion on this trade as well:

.@getnickwright reacts to Texans trading DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals for David Johnson and draft picks: "Bill O'Brien made a trade only Bill O'Brien could make — trading one of the 4 best WRs in the world." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/GJ1lCwh275 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 16, 2020

Amari Cooper plans to re-sign in Dallas

They didn’t get a deal done with Dak, but the Cowboys look to have one done with his top target.

Cowboys, WR Amari Cooper agree in principle to five-year, $100M deal. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/38ArQXwKkf — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020

This deal was so good, it called for Colin Cowherd to deliver a few bars:

“Amari Cooper just got his 💰 too. Everybody getting paid in D, cept you know who”. Lyrically, be honest, that’s sensational. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 17, 2020

If Dak does decide to play under the tag next season, Cooper’s return is the best case scenario.

Here’s Skip’s take on the deal:

I AM STUNNED: Jerry just gave top receiver $$$ to Amari – overpaid to keep him off the market. Last year, he was pretty much only a top WR in home games. So Jerry just paid for 8 games. I like Amari but don't love this deal. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 17, 2020

Jerry has now overpaid for all his stars – DeMarcus, Zeke, O line – except Dak. Which again tells me Dak and his agent must be demanding a deal that is completely unrealistic – a deal beyond what even Mahomes will want. Even Jerry won't overpay that much. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 17, 2020

Stefon Diggs is headed to Buffalo

It seems Stefon Diggs got his wish:

it’s time for a new beginning. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 16, 2020

Voila!

Here are the details:

Compensation update: Bills are trading a 1st-round pick, a 5th-round pick, a 6th-round pick and a 2021 4th-round pick for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs and a 2020 7th-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

And look! Diggs is already building a rapport with his new QB!

Here are Skip’s immediate thoughts:

I can't blame the Vikings for getting rid of Diggs for a slew of picks including a 1st. He's another talented diva receiver who'll always be unhappy about something. Not sure he'll fit in the one-for-all culture being built in Buffalo. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 17, 2020

Niners send Buckner to Colts for pick

This is a big trade:

TRADE: The 49ers have traded Pro Bowl DL DeForest Buckner to the Colts for a 1st-Round Pick. (via multiple reports) pic.twitter.com/U4O2wsDs5j — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 16, 2020

Here are the details:

Trade AND deal: Colts trade first-round pick (13th overall) to 49ers for All-Pro DT DeForest Buckner, who already has agreed to a massive contract that pays him $21 million a year and makes him the second-highest paid DT in NFL history behind only Aaron Donald, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Here’s what Wright thinks:

"DeForest Buckner is a really good player. But the Colts, who've been building things the right way, giving up the 13th overall pick just to have the privilege of paying DeForest Buckner $21M a year … that's now craziness." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/VhNg9igmop — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 16, 2020

Franchise tag for Derrick Henry

Read more about Henry being franchise tagged in Tennessee.

The NFL’s reigning rushing champion will have to play under the franchise tag in 2020.

Titans placing franchise tag on RB Derrick Henry. (via @MikeGiardi) pic.twitter.com/fGyRg9r7al — NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2020

The tag will earn Henry a little north of $10 million next season.

Per an internal league memo, here are the official franchise and transition tag number for 2020. pic.twitter.com/h8D5Td2wWf — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 16, 2020

This comes a day after the Titans signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a 4-year deal.

The #Titans have agreed to terms with QB Ryan Tannehill on a 4-year deal worth $118M, source says. He gets $91M in total guarantees and $62M in fully guaranteed money. A huge payday after leading Tennessee to the playoffs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2020

Kirk Cousins extended in Minnesota

The checks keep coming for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Vikings agree to terms on two-year extension with QB Kirk Cousins. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/NJHz9w9lYd — NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2020

Here are the details:

For the #Vikings and QB Kirk Cousins, it’s a 2-year deal worth $66M, source said. In all, it’s 3 years, $96M. $61M guaranteed at signing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Byron Jones ditches Dallas for Miami

Well, that’s one less guy that the Cowboys will have to pay:

The @MiamiDolphins are signing free agent CB Byron Jones to a deal that will make him the highest-paid CB in the league. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/kw8OhhO5yI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 16, 2020

Here’s the story on the league’s new highest paid cornerback:

From our breaking news coverage: The #Dolphins made CB Byron Jones, formerly of the #Cowboys, the highest-paid CB in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/APKt1MqcdG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Skip appears to be a fan of Jones moving on:

NO SHOCK AND NO HUGE LOSS: Byron Jones leaves Dallas for Dolphins, who'll make him the highest paid CB. He's a freakish athlete but flawed defensive back bc HE HAS NO NOSE FOR THE BALL. 2 CAREER INTS. I will not miss him. Good luck, Miami. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 16, 2020

Jason Pierre-Paul re-signs in Tampa Bay

Jason Pierre-Paul will be back in Tampa Bay next season.

In his first eight NFL seasons – all with the New York Giants – Pierre-Paul was a terror on offensive lines across the league, and he’s done the same for the Buccaneers, racking up 21 sacks in 26 games.

Austin Hooper signs with Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns paid free agent tight end Austin Hooper.

Austin Hooper has agreed to terms on a 4-year deal with the Cleveland Browns that will re-set the TE market in guaranteed money and APY. Hooper will make $23 million, all guaranteed, over the first 2 seasons, and $10.5M per year over 4. https://t.co/nUMAjnGuZx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Hooper spent his first four NFL seasons in Atlanta and was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019.

Austin Hooper will be a more consistently dependable target for Baker Mayfield than Odell was or will be. Solid signing by the Browns. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 16, 2020

Competition looming for Mitch Trubisky in Chicago

According to sources, Mitch Trubisky will be fighting for his starting job in Chicago.

Source: #Bears are focused on acquiring Andy Dalton or Nick Foles – both veteran quarterbacks who have played for either Matt Nagy or members of coaching staff. There’s a sense in the organization that Mitchell Trubisky should be forced to compete for the starting position. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 16, 2020

The issue for #Bears in trade discussions with #Jaguars for Foles and #Bengals for Dalton is compensation as team lacks a first-round pick already. That creates reluctance to give up more than a third-day pick in this years draft. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 16, 2020

Browns shell out more money for Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns have closed on their second big deal of the day, signing offensive lineman Jack Conklin.

Jack Conklin agreed to a 3-year deal with the Browns for $42M with $30M fully guarantee, per @RosenhausSports. He earns $20mil in the first year. Wanted to keep it short due to the projected increases in the salary cap. Conklin will only be 28 when this deal expires. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

The eighth pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has spent four years with Tennessee. He was named First-Team All-Pro in his rookie season.

Browns sign backup Keenum

The Cleveland Browns’ spending spree continues. They now bring in Case Keenum to backup Baker Mayfield.

Browns reached agreement with former Redskins' QB Case Keenum on a three-year, $18 million deal that includes $10 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Hargrave gets paid in Philly

Former Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave broke the bank with his newest contract.

Former Steelers’ NT Javon Hargrave reached agreement with the Eagles on a three-year, $39m deal with $26M fully guaranteed, @RosenhausSports tells ESPN. Hargrave becomes the highest paid nose tackle in the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Graham off to Chicago

Once the most-feared tight end in football, Jimmy Graham is leaving Green Bay for Chicago on a two-year deal.

Jimmy Graham is signing a 2-year deal with the Chicago Bears per @AdamSchefter Graham: 44th highest graded TE in 2019 pic.twitter.com/YnJxW02bAi — PFF (@PFF) March 16, 2020

Houston lands Randall Cobb

The Texans have moved on from DeAndre Hopkins, meaning Deshaun Watson is in dire need of a few new targets.

Looks like they got at least one:

Stay tuned for more updates!