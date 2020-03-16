NFL free agency rolls on into Tuesday. Here’s what happened and what you need to know.

All things NFL are back.

NFL free agency began on Monday. Here’s what’s happening, what you need to know, and what’s circulating in the rumor mill.

Brady leaving the Patriots for Tampa Bay

On Day 2 of free agency, the big ball dropped: Tom Brady will no longer be a New England Patriot.

The second big ball dropped as of Tuesday evening:

Here is the Patriots’ statement about Brady’s exit:

Here’s how Skip Bayless feels this morning:

And Colin’s thoughts:

Could it be Tampa Bay for Brady?

The Bucs look to be the leader at this point:

Rivers spending at least a year in Indianapolis

Looks like all the quarterback news will come in today?

Financially, it looks like it will be quite the year for Rivers, who spent the last 16 seasons with the Chargers in San Diego and Los Angeles:

Here’s what Skip thinks:

Bridgewater set to sign in Carolina

The Panthers have officially moved on from Cam Newton.

Here are some early details on the deal:

Brees officially re-signs with Saints

One legendary QB decided he is staying put on Tuesday:

There was little doubt that Drew Brees would return to New Orleans.

Cam Newton on his way out of Carolina

It looked like Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers were on the same page about Newton finding a new home:

Then, things got a little dicey:

Here is the official statement from the Panthers:

We’ll keep tabs on how this one plays out.

Pass rusher Quinn headed to Chicago

As if Chicago’s defense needed to get any stronger.

Robert Quinn is a two-time Pro Bowler and former First-Team All-Pro selection.

Veteran Witten headed to Las Vegas

After coming out of retirement to rejoin the Dallas Cowboys for the 2019-20 season, 11-time Pro Bowler and NFL great Jason Witten is going to keep playing:

The numbers – or number:

Cowboys place exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott

Per usual, the biggest news of the day happened in Dallas.

 

Here’s what Shannon Sharpe thinks:

DeAndre Hopkins traded to Arizona

In short:

The biggest trade of the day involved superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray agrees with Skip:

Hopkins has posted 1,000+ yard receiving seasons in five of his seven years in the NFL, including the last three seasons. He is also one of the NFL’s most durable wideouts, having missed only two games in his career.

Jay Glazer breaks it all down:

In return, Houston will receive running back David Johnson, a Pro-Bowler and First-Team All-Pro performer in 2016.

Here’s what Skip thinks:

And here’s Shannon’s take:

Nick Wright has an opinion on this trade as well:

Amari Cooper plans to re-sign in Dallas

They didn’t get a deal done with Dak, but the Cowboys look to have one done with his top target.

This deal was so good, it called for Colin Cowherd to deliver a few bars:

If Dak does decide to play under the tag next season, Cooper’s return is the best case scenario.

Here’s Skip’s take on the deal:

Stefon Diggs is headed to Buffalo

It seems Stefon Diggs got his wish:

Voila!

Here are the details:

And look! Diggs is already building a rapport with his new QB!

Here are Skip’s immediate thoughts:

Niners send Buckner to Colts for pick

This is a big trade:

Here are the details:

Here’s what Wright thinks:

Franchise tag for Derrick Henry

The NFL’s reigning rushing champion will have to play under the franchise tag in 2020.

The tag will earn Henry a little north of $10 million next season.

This comes a day after the Titans signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a 4-year deal.

Kirk Cousins extended in Minnesota

The checks keep coming for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Here are the details:

Byron Jones ditches Dallas for Miami

Well, that’s one less guy that the Cowboys will have to pay:

Here’s the story on the league’s new highest paid cornerback:

Skip appears to be a fan of Jones moving on:

Jason Pierre-Paul re-signs in Tampa Bay

Jason Pierre-Paul will be back in Tampa Bay next season.

In his first eight NFL seasons – all with the New York Giants – Pierre-Paul was a terror on offensive lines across the league, and he’s done the same for the Buccaneers, racking up 21 sacks in 26 games.

Austin Hooper signs with Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns paid free agent tight end Austin Hooper.

Hooper spent his first four NFL seasons in Atlanta and was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019.

Competition looming for Mitch Trubisky in Chicago

According to sources, Mitch Trubisky will be fighting for his starting job in Chicago.

Browns shell out more money for Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns have closed on their second big deal of the day, signing offensive lineman Jack Conklin.

The eighth pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has spent four years with Tennessee. He was named First-Team All-Pro in his rookie season.

Browns sign backup Keenum

The Cleveland Browns’ spending spree continues. They now bring in Case Keenum to backup Baker Mayfield.

Hargrave gets paid in Philly

Former Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Javon Hargrave broke the bank with his newest contract.

Graham off to Chicago

Once the most-feared tight end in football, Jimmy Graham is leaving Green Bay for Chicago on a two-year deal.

Houston lands Randall Cobb

The Texans have moved on from DeAndre Hopkins, meaning Deshaun Watson is in dire need of a few new targets.

Looks like they got at least one:

