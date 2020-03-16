NFL free agency kicked off on Monday. Here’s what happened and what you need to know.

All things NFL are back.

NFL free agency began on Monday. Here’s what’s happening, what you need to know, and what’s circulating in the rumor mill.

Cowboys place exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott; seek deal with Amari Cooper

Per usual, the biggest news of the day happened in Dallas.

By using the tag on Prescott, the clock is ticking on resigning free agent wide receiver Amari Cooper.

DeAndre Hopkins traded to Arizona

In short:

The biggest trade of the day involved superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray agrees with Skip:

Hopkins has posted 1,000+ yard receiving seasons in five of his seven years in the NFL, including the last three seasons. He is also one of the NFL’s most durable wideouts, having missed only two games in his career.

Jay Glazer breaks it all down:

In return, Houston will receive running back David Johnson, a Pro-Bowler and First-Team All-Pro performer in 2016.

Niners send Buckner to Colts for pick

This is a big trade:

Here are the details:

Franchise tag for Derrick Henry

Read more about Henry being franchise tagged in Tennessee.

The NFL’s reigning rushing champion will have to play under the franchise tag in 2020.

The tag will earn Henry a little north of $10 million next season.

This comes a day after the Titans signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a 4-year deal.

Kirk Cousins extended in Minnesota

The checks keep coming for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Here are the details:

Jason Pierre-Paul re-signs in Tampa Bay

Jason Pierre-Paul will be back in Tampa Bay next season.

In his first eight NFL seasons – all with the New York Giants – Pierre-Paul was a terror on offensive lines across the league, and he’s done the same for the Buccaneers, racking up 21 sacks in 26 games.

Austin Hooper signs with Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns paid free agent tight end Austin Hooper.

Hooper spent his first four NFL seasons in Atlanta and was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019.

Competition looming for Mitch Trubisky in Chicago

According to sources, Mitch Trubisky will be fighting for his starting job in Chicago.

Does Stefon Diggs want out of Minnesota?

It certainly seems like it:

There was also this awesomely vague hand-on-the-chin emoji tweet:

We love a good, vague emoji tweet.

Maybe it has something to do with Kirk Cousins’ extension?

Browns shell out more money for Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns have closed on their second big deal of the day, signing offensive lineman Jack Conklin.

The eighth pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has spent four years with Tennessee. He was named First-Team All-Pro in his rookie season.

 

Stay tuned for more updates!