All things NFL are back.

NFL free agency began on Monday. Here’s what’s happening, what you need to know, and what’s circulating in the rumor mill.

Cowboys place exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott; seek deal with Amari Cooper

Per usual, the biggest news of the day happened in Dallas.

By using the tag on Prescott, the clock is ticking on resigning free agent wide receiver Amari Cooper.

With the exclusive franchise tag now placed on Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper has the ability to test the free-agent market, though Dallas will be aggressive in trying to re-sign him. https://t.co/G6dz4r2V5K — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

DeAndre Hopkins traded to Arizona

ARIZONA JUST STOLE DHOPKINS FROM HOUSTON. GO KYLER GO!!! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 16, 2020

The biggest trade of the day involved superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth round pick go to Cards for David Johnson and a second round pick this year and a fourth round pick next year. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 16, 2020

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray agrees with Skip:

Hopkins has posted 1,000+ yard receiving seasons in five of his seven years in the NFL, including the last three seasons. He is also one of the NFL’s most durable wideouts, having missed only two games in his career.

The process of the Texans trading WR Deandre Hopkins began back at the NFL trade deadline. @JayGlazer breaks it down: pic.twitter.com/QR62fdfeUM — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 16, 2020

In return, Houston will receive running back David Johnson, a Pro-Bowler and First-Team All-Pro performer in 2016.

LETS GO HOUSTON!!! See you soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/7Fclzwjse0 — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 16, 2020

Niners send Buckner to Colts for pick

TRADE: The 49ers have traded Pro Bowl DL DeForest Buckner to the Colts for a 1st-Round Pick. (via multiple reports) pic.twitter.com/U4O2wsDs5j — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 16, 2020

Trade AND deal: Colts trade first-round pick (13th overall) to 49ers for All-Pro DT DeForest Buckner, who already has agreed to a massive contract that pays him $21 million a year and makes him the second-highest paid DT in NFL history behind only Aaron Donald, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Franchise tag for Derrick Henry

The NFL’s reigning rushing champion will have to play under the franchise tag in 2020.

The tag will earn Henry a little north of $10 million next season.

Per an internal league memo, here are the official franchise and transition tag number for 2020. pic.twitter.com/h8D5Td2wWf — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 16, 2020

This comes a day after the Titans signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a 4-year deal.

The #Titans have agreed to terms with QB Ryan Tannehill on a 4-year deal worth $118M, source says. He gets $91M in total guarantees and $62M in fully guaranteed money. A huge payday after leading Tennessee to the playoffs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2020

Kirk Cousins extended in Minnesota

The checks keep coming for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Vikings agree to terms on two-year extension with QB Kirk Cousins. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/NJHz9w9lYd — NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2020

For the #Vikings and QB Kirk Cousins, it’s a 2-year deal worth $66M, source said. In all, it’s 3 years, $96M. $61M guaranteed at signing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Jason Pierre-Paul re-signs in Tampa Bay

Jason Pierre-Paul will be back in Tampa Bay next season.

In his first eight NFL seasons – all with the New York Giants – Pierre-Paul was a terror on offensive lines across the league, and he’s done the same for the Buccaneers, racking up 21 sacks in 26 games.

Austin Hooper signs with Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns paid free agent tight end Austin Hooper.

Austin Hooper has agreed to terms on a 4-year deal with the Cleveland Browns that will re-set the TE market in guaranteed money and APY. Hooper will make $23 million, all guaranteed, over the first 2 seasons, and $10.5M per year over 4. https://t.co/nUMAjnGuZx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Hooper spent his first four NFL seasons in Atlanta and was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019.

Austin Hooper will be a more consistently dependable target for Baker Mayfield than Odell was or will be. Solid signing by the Browns. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 16, 2020

Competition looming for Mitch Trubisky in Chicago

According to sources, Mitch Trubisky will be fighting for his starting job in Chicago.

Source: #Bears are focused on acquiring Andy Dalton or Nick Foles – both veteran quarterbacks who have played for either Matt Nagy or members of coaching staff. There’s a sense in the organization that Mitchell Trubisky should be forced to compete for the starting position. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 16, 2020

The issue for #Bears in trade discussions with #Jaguars for Foles and #Bengals for Dalton is compensation as team lacks a first-round pick already. That creates reluctance to give up more than a third-day pick in this years draft. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 16, 2020

Does Stefon Diggs want out of Minnesota?

it’s time for a new beginning. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 16, 2020

Maybe it has something to do with Kirk Cousins’ extension?

On the same day the Vikings extended Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs tweets, "It's time for a new beginning" https://t.co/Cvbltfj0Dz — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 16, 2020

Browns shell out more money for Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns have closed on their second big deal of the day, signing offensive lineman Jack Conklin.

Jack Conklin agreed to a 3-year deal with the Browns for $42M with $30M fully guarantee, per @RosenhausSports. He earns $20mil in the first year. Wanted to keep it short due to the projected increases in the salary cap. Conklin will only be 28 when this deal expires. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

The eighth pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has spent four years with Tennessee. He was named First-Team All-Pro in his rookie season.

Stay tuned for more updates!