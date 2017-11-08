Fournette apologizes, vows to be ‘on time’ for next game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette apologized Tuesday for violating a team rule that prompted coach Doug Marrone to make him inactive against Cincinnati.

Fournette also offered some insight into what may have been a reason for his benching. The rookie vowed to be on time for Jacksonville’s next game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

”Want to apologize to everyone for last week and make sure our stadium is pack this weekend,” Fournette wrote on his Twitter page. ”And yes I will be there on time.” He included six tears of joy emojis at the end of the tweet.

Article continues below ...

Marrone declined to say exactly what Fournette did to be deactivated for the game.

Fournette was on the sideline during the 23-7 victory but not in the locker room afterward.

Fournette leads the team with 596 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He is expected to address the situation publicly Wednesday.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL