Forte limited, questionable for Jets vs. Panthers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) New York Jets running back Matt Forte will be a game-time decision to play against the Carolina Panthers because of his ailing right knee.

Forte returned to practice Friday on a limited basis, which marked slight progress after he had not practiced or played since running for a season-high 77 yards against Buffalo on Nov. 2.

Forte, who turns 32 on Dec. 10, had arthroscopic surgery on the knee at the end of last season to repair a torn meniscus. He missed the Jets’ last game at Tampa Bay on Nov. 12, and is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (foot) and right guard Brian Winters (abdomen) were both also questionable after being limited all week, but are expected to play.

Cornerback Rashard Robinson was a full participant after sitting out for two days with an illness.

