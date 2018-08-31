Former Eagles tight end Brent Celek retires

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek has announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL.

Celek was released in March after spending his entire career with the Eagles. He told a crowd of 8,000 fans at a radio station event last Saturday that he was planning to retire and made it official on Friday.

Celek had 398 receptions for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns in 175 regular-season games. He caught 27 passes for 257 yards and three TDs in nine playoff games, including a 41-33 victory over New England in the Super Bowl in February.

He missed only one game in his career and is fourth on the team’s all-time list for games played.

Celek was a fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2007.