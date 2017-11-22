Foreman to IR, Ellington claimed for Texans’ backfield

HOUSTON (AP) The Houston Texans have placed rookie RB D’Onta Foreman on injured reserve and claimed veteran RB Andre Ellington off waivers from Arizona.

Foreman ruptured his left Achilles tendon Sunday during a touchdown run against the Cardinals. Texans coach Bill O’Brien confirmed the extent of the injury on Wednesday. Foreman rushed for 327 yards and two touchdowns on 78 carries as backup to Lamar Miller.

Ellington, whose cousin Bruce Ellington is a wide receiver for the Texans, has caught 33 passes for 297 yards out of the backfield this season, and rushed for 53 yards on 15 carries.

”It’s definitely a dream come true,” Andre Ellington said of playing with his cousin. ”You always want to be teammates with someone you grew up with, but it doesn’t usually happen that way.”

The two last played on the same team in high school; Andre was a senior, Bruce a sophomore. Andre, who played at Clemson while Bruce played at South Carolina, said he’s looking forward to Saturday when the two college teams play each other.

”There will be a lot of smack talk around here, for sure,” Andre Ellington said.

He also played with Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins at Clemson.

”I always said before he even got here that he would be what he is today,” Andre Ellington said. ”A lot of people doubted it, but he believed it, and that’s why he’s where he is now.”

Hopkins, who was not seen during the part of Wednesday’s practice open to the media, will play Monday night at Baltimore, O’Brien said.

”He’s all right,” O’Brien said. ”He rode the bike a little bit today. He’ll be there Monday night.”

