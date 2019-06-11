Football writers to honor Goldberg, Anderson, McDonough

The Pro Football Writers of America will honor six award-winning sports writers who covered the NFL during their careers.

As part of the annual Dick Connor Writing Contest, a competition that honors some of the best work in the field, Dave Goldberg, Dave Anderson, Will McDonough, Bob Oates, Lesley Visser and Bryan Burwell will have their names attached to writing awards.

The late Goldberg, the former Associated Press pro football writer and PFWA award winner who worked for 41 years at the AP, will be honored by having the top game story honor named after him.

The late New York Times columnist Dave Anderson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist, will have the best column category named after him.

McDonough, also deceased, was one of the ground-breaking journalists covering the NFL. He will have his name on the breaking news award.

The Bob Oates beat reporting award will be in honor of the late Los Angeles Times reporter and McCann Award winner.

Visser will have the enterprise news/features award named after her. She has been a pioneering football writer who became the NFL’s first female beat reporter in 1976, covering the Patriots for the Boston Globe. Visser now works for CBS.

The Bryan Burwell feature writing award is named in honor of the late St. Louis Post-Dispatch and New York Daily News writer and columnist.