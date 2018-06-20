Football’s Michael Vick sells Florida home for $1.4 million

ATLANTA (AP) Michael Vick, who recently accepted a coaching job in Atlanta, has put his Florida home on the market for $1.4 million.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports Vick’s home in a gated community in Davie, Florida, has six bedrooms and seven baths on 6,295 square feet.

The house includes a home theater, outdoor pool, spa, lounge area and marble flooring. It has been featured on VH1’s ”Baller Wives.”

In a Coldwell Banker news release, Vick says his family has loved living there, but now that they have a third child it’s time to expand.

Vick has accepted a job as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Alliance, one of the franchises in the new Alliance of American Football that begins play next February.