Fluker, Goodson, Pugh out for Giants game with Redskins

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) New York Giants right guard D.J. Fluker is going to miss the Thanksgiving game against the Redskins in Washington.

The Giants also announced that tackle Justin Pugh (back) and middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (ankle) also will miss the game.

The injury to Fluker means the Giants will have to use their eighth offensive line combination in 11 games. It is expected that veteran John Greco or first-year player Jon Halapio will replace Fluker.

Calvin Munson, who replaced Goodson, is doubtful after aggravating a quad injury.

Linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck), long-snapper Zak DeOssie (trapezoid muscle), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (ankle/elbow), receiver Sterling Shepard (illness), linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (groin) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (shoulder) are questionable.

