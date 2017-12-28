Finland defeats Denmark 4-1 at world juniors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Juuso Valimaki and Henri Jokiharju each had a goal and assist in leading Finland to a 4-1 victory over Denmark at the world junior hockey championships on Thursday.

Joona Koppanen and Aapeli Rasanen scored the other goals to give Finland a 2-0 lead in the first seven minutes. Miro Heiskanen had two assists and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen needed to make just six saves. Finland improved to 1-1 in group play.

Kasper Krog stopped 58 shots for Denmark. Nikolaj Krag scored Denmark’s first of the tournament following a 9-0 loss to the United States in the opener.

Krag scored on a power play to make it 2-1 early in the second period. Finland pulled away when Valimaki and Jokihariu scored two minutes apart late in the period.

The U.S. faces Slovakia in its second game on Thursday night before meeting Canada at the Bills’ New Era Field on Friday afternoon.