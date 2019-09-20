Fighting cancer a priority for Bouye and Joseph

Defensive backs AJ Bouye and Johnathan Joseph will to use the Jaguars-Texans game in London on Nov. 3 to raise awareness of the fight against cancer. Bouye and Joseph, who have both lost parents to cancer, will donate their tickets to a lucky fan in an effort to raise more awareness for the NFL’s Crucial Catch’s mission to help save lives, celebrate lives, and fight for a world without cancer.

Bouye has felt the effects of cancer from a young age as he lost his mom to breast and brain cancer at the age of 2. Joseph understands that cancer can affect anyone and supports this cause to honor his late father, whom he lost to lung cancer.

“The Crucial Catch campaign is just one way that the American Cancer Society and the NFL are trying to intercept cancer,” says Sharon Byers, chief development, marketing and communications officer the the American Cancer Society. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a special fan experience in London, all while knowing you’re helping our mission to fight cancer from every angle.”

NFL fans can enter for a chance to win by donating a minimum of $10 to the American Cancer Society and can double their entry by completing the Defender Tool at crucialcatch.nfl.com.

“I understand on a deeper level how much these donations are needed in order to find a cure and save lives,” Bouye says, “so I want to use my platform to raise awareness for the American Cancer Society’s cause.”

Adds Joseph:

“Cancer affects everyone and that’s why it’s so important that we continue to raise funds to fight the disease. “I lost my father to lung cancer and I know the pain that it causes. I’m humbled to use my platform to help save lives through support of the American Cancer Society and to honor my father’s legacy.”