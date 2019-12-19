FBN–Jaguars-Falcons-Capsule

JACKSONVILLE (5-9) at ATLANTA (5-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE – Falcons by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Jaguars 6-8, Falcons 6-8.

SERIES RECORD – Tied 3-3

LAST MEETING – Falcons beat Jaguars 23-17, Dec. 20, 2015.

LAST WEEK – Jaguars beat Raiders 20-16; Falcons beat 49ers 29-22

AP PRO32 RANKING – Jaguars No. 24 (tie), Falcons No. 19 (tie).

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (15), PASS (14).

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (4), PASS (19).

FALCONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (30), PASS (4).

FALCONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (17), PASS (10).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone is 21-27 in three seasons and two games as interim in 2016. Marrone is 36-44 overall. … Jaguars are out of playoffs for second straight year. … QB Gardner Minshew is 3-2 on road and has completed 58.5 percent of 171 passes for 1,256 yards, eight TDs, no INTs and 97.0 passer rating away from TIAA Bank Field. … RB Leonard Fournette last week joined Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey as only players this season with at least 1,000 yards rushing and 70 catches. … WR DJ Chark, dealing with left ankle sprain that sidelined him last week, needs 44 yards to give team its first 1,000-yard receiver since WRs Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns accomplished feat four years ago. … DE Josh Allen, seventh overall draft pick, has 10 sacks to lead all rookies. Allen has 19 QB hits. … DE Yannick Ngakoue has forced 13 fumbles since his first year in 2016, tied for third most in NFL during that span. Twelve of his 37 1-2 career sacks have resulted in fumbles. … Five-time Pro Bowl DE Calais Campbell has eight multi-sack games since signing with Jacksonville in 2017. … K Josh Lambo has made 28 of 29 field-goal attempts, and his 96.6% rate leads league among kickers with at least five attempts. … P Logan Cooke’s net average is 44.2 yards, tied for best in league. … Jaguars rank 20th in turnover margin at minus-3. … Atlanta coach Dan Quinn is 41-37 in five seasons. … Falcons are out of playoffs for second straight year. … Atlanta has dropped seven straight and 12 of 13 to AFC opponents, including Super Bowl loss to New England. … Falcons are 2-5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year. … QB Matt Ryan needs 231 yards to reach 4,000 yards passing for ninth straight season. … Ryan, in his 12th season, has 59-33 career record in home games. … Seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones has 54 games of 100 yards receiving, fourth most in league history. … First-time Pro Bowl NT Grady Jarrett has 13 QB hits and 10 tackles for loss. Jarrett leads NFL with 20 stops against run for no gain or loss. … Reserve NT Deadrin Senat, third-round draft pick in 2018, was inactive in every game until making debut with 12 snaps last week. … With DE Takk McKinley on season-ending injured reserve, Allen Bailey and John Cominsky will get bulk of his snaps. … K Younghoe Koo has most field goals (17) and points (62) since Week 10. … Falcons rank 22nd in turnover margin at minus-6. … Fantasy tip: Fournette’s 1,569 yards from scrimmage are tied for fourth in NFL, could be solid play this week.

