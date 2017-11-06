FANTASY PLAYS: Week 10 waiver pickups for run to playoffs

There’s little more frustrating to a fantasy player than a surprise inactive on game day.

That’s what happened Sunday with running back Leonard Fournette of Jacksonville and tight end Zach Ertz of Philadelphia.

Sure, Fournette missed the Jaguars’ last game before the bye with an ankle sprain, but all signs were that he would play in Week 9. The Eagles told us all week that Ertz was recovered from a hamstring strain, but he couldn’t get the injury to loosen up during pregame warmups and he was forced to miss the contest.

Situations like these illustrate the importance of having a bench that can cover late injuries. You want to make sure that you’re covered under just about any injury circumstance. The last thing you want to have to do is go to the waiver wire 90 minutes before the games start Sunday hoping you can find a last minute replacement. Sure, there might be a gift player available, but odds are you will just be picking bones off a waiver carcass.

Here’s who you should be looking at for Week 10:

MARQISE LEE, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (43 percent owned)

Lee makes this list for the second week in a row. He is miscast as a WR1 for an NFL team but he’s the best of what the Jaguars have since Allen Robinson was lost for the season with an ACL tear. The Jags are a run-first team but with safeties creeping up toward the line of scrimmage in order to stop Fournette or Chris Ivory, Lee will never see double coverage or a safety over the top. He’s a solid WR3.

DEDE WESTBROOK, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (16 percent)

It’s extremely dangerous to rely on rookie wide receivers who have missed time due to injury. We have no idea if they know the entire route tree or what kind of rapport they have with the QB, but what we do know with Westbrook is that he was close to being active in Week 9 and will almost certainly be active this week. He could have a bigger role than expected right away due to the lack of playmakers in the Jacksonville passing game and should be worth a pickup.

ROBERT WOODS, WR, Los Angeles Rams (24 percent)

How many people realize that the Rams are second in the NFL in points scored (263)? Shouldn’t we all want a piece of this offense? Woods was initially signed by the Rams during free agency to be their WR1, but was sort of forgotten about when the team drafted Cooper Kupp and traded for Sammy Watkins. Well, Kupp has been inconsistent and Watkins is barely startable in fantasy leagues. Woods has been the WR you can most rely on and one would think the passing offense may only get better, as quarterback Jared Goff gains experience and confidence with each game.

DANNY WOODHEAD, RB, Baltimore Ravens (36 percent)

We are at the point in the season where players who were injured early and placed on injured reserve could be on their way back to the lineup. Woodhead was signed during free agency to be the back who would catch four to six passes out of the backfield each game as a safety valve for QB Joe Flacco. Woodhead could play this week and certainly no later than Week 11. He had success in the past and could be a boon to teams down the stretch. One worry, however, could be that he plays a similar role as Buck Allen, so make sure not to break the bank for him as these backs could cannibalize each other.

ROD SMITH, RB, Dallas Cowboys (14 percent)

No one knows what will happen with Ezekiel Elliott. What we do know is that the next chapter in this courtroom drama will be heard Tuesday. Should the court once again uphold the suspension, it’s almost a free for all in the Dallas backfield. While Alfred Morris and/or Darren McFadden could get shots at the starting job, it’s not written in stone that they will get the job done. Some experts believe Smith is the best fit for this run offense and will get the starting job eventually. The bottom line is, if you have a dead spot on your roster, does it really hurt you to pick up Smith just in case he does end up the starter? No, and he could be the type of player that ends up winning a league.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the Fantasy Sports Network, http://FNTSY.com