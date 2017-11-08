FANTASY PLAYS: Stick with Hunt, Freeman; sell high on WRs

Devonta Freeman continues to disappoint, and fantasy players who have him on their teams are widely freaking out after spending a first round pick to get him.

The Atlanta running back has had 12 or fewer carries in four straight games, but the yards per carry mark has been fine. He’s also involved in the passing game with eight catches in his last three games. It’s taking Steve Sarkisian a lot of time to get this offense going, but there’s a good chance the Falcons figure it out. It’s not like Tevin Coleman is getting many touches – those who have him should think about selling after his touchdown last week.

Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt played a season-low 54 percent of snaps in his last game only had 37 yards on nine carries. He’s rushed for under 100 yards in four straight games after hitting the century mark in four of his first five games. It’s probably just a matter of limiting the rookie’s workload, but this team is at its best when Hunt is getting touches. The bye week should help and Hunt has a great matchup in Week 11 against the New York Giants. Hunt’s owners may be willing to part ways because of his light usage and the bye. Don’t worry about Charcandrick West as he’s only likely to take a few catches away, not rushing attempts.

Chargers wideout Keenan Allen has a really tough matchup this week against the Jags and that may be enough for owners to part ways. Allen has fewer than 67 yards in four straight games and five of his last six. Most of those matchups were tough but things get easier after this week. Allen gets the Bills, Cowboys and Browns over his next three games. He also has a matchup with the Chiefs and Jets come fantasy playoff time. His 72 targets on the season are tied for the 12th most. Allen’s owners may not care about the volume, but you should.

Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas scored his first touchdown of the season last week and now is the time to sell him. Thomas has only one 100 yard game, and he’s had two games with 11 yards or fewer and two games with two or fewer catches. Now he has to play with Brock Osweiler at quarterback, which hurts his outlook. Something has to be said about the 21 targets over the last week, but he’s only caught 13 of those balls and a lot of his production has come in garbage time. You can’t count on that each week.

T.Y. Hilton finished as WR1 last week, so you know what that means? Time to sell high on the Colts wideout. Hilton has three 100 yard games this season, and is coming off a five catch, 175 yard game with two touchdowns. Hilton has taken advantage of every easy matchup this season, but has been invisible in the tough spots. He has five games with three or fewer catches, and now he has Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Denver and Baltimore left on the schedule.

Sammy Watkins may not have done enough last week to sell him, but you should definitely shop him. The Rams wideout only had one catch, but it was 67 yard touchdown. Watkins isn’t good enough to face top coverage, and the proof is in his game log. He has one or zero catches in four of his last five games. The Giants were without Janoris Jenkins last week, but he’ll see some top corners over the next few weeks as he has games left against Minnesota, New Orleans, Arizona, Philadelphia and Seattle.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the Fantasy Sports Network, http://FNTSY.com