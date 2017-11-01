FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for Week 9

NFL schedule makers are really testing fantasy football players with another six teams on a bye during Week 9. Here are several players to start and others to avoid as you continue your march toward your league’s playoffs.

START `EM

Quarterback

– Jared Goff, LA Rams vs. NY Giants

Goff has scored at least 16 fantasy points in four of seven starts and he’s ranked 12th among QBs in total fantasy points scored. He faces a Giants team who’ll be missing CB Janoris Jenkins (suspended), and has allowed the seventh most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to QBs.

– Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo at NY Jets

Taylor has scored just under 21 fantasy points in his last two matchups against the Jets and has seven career TDs and just two interceptions vs. ”Gang Green.” The Jets have yielded the most passing TDs (17) to QBs this season.

Running back

– Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Indianapolis

Miller faces a Colts team that has allowed the third most FPPG and the third most passing yards to RBs. He’s posted double digit fantasy points in point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats in six of seven games.

– Aaron Jones, Green Bay vs. Detroit

The Packers relied on their run game in Brett Hundley’s first start at QB and will likely continue to do so. Jones has rushed for at least 125 yards in two of three starts, and will likely be the Packers’ primary early down back. The Lions have allowed seven total TDs to RBs in seven games this season.

– Devontae Booker, Denver at Philadelphia

Booker played his highest percentage of offensive snaps in Week 8. A large part of his skill set is his ability to catch the ball, and although the Eagles don’t give up many rushing yards, they’ve yielded the most receptions to RBs (52).

Wide receiver

– Tyreek Hill, KC at Dallas

Hill is a big time playmaker who’s averaging almost seven targets per game. He’s in line for a productive week against a Cowboys team that’s given up the third most TDs to WRs, as well as the fourth most receptions, and fifth most FPPG to the position.

– Will Fuller, Houston vs. Indianapolis

Although it’s unlikely Fuller will continue scoring TDs in every game he plays, his targets have increased in each of the past three weeks. He takes on a Colts team that has given up the second most receiving yards to WRs and the sixth most FPPG to the position.

Tight end

– Jared Cook, Oakland at Miami

Cook is averaging just under six targets and just under four catches per game. The Dolphins have given up the third most receptions to TEs, as well as the fifth most FPPG to the positon.

-Jimmy Graham, Seattle vs. Washington

Graham has caught at least one TD in three straight games and Washington has given up double digit fantasy points to TEs in five of their seven games.

SIT `EM

Quarterback

– Marcus Mariota, Tennessee vs. Baltimore

The Ravens have allowed just over 8 FPPG to QBs in their last five games. Mariota has been dealing with a hamstring injury and struggled in his last start against a Browns team that has allowed the second most passing TDs this season.

– Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at New Orleans

Winston has been trying to play through an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder and if he does play in Week 9, he’ll likely be limited. The Saints have given up just nine passing TDs to QBs, the fourth fewest in football.

– Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Jacksonville

Dalton, who’s been sacked 22 times (third most in football), has averaged just under 7 FPPG in 2017 matchups against Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Buffalo. Those teams have given up the second, third, and fourth fewest FPPG to QBs. This week, he faces a Jaguars squad that possesses a ferocious pass rush and has given up the fewest FPPG to QBs.

Running back

– Jay Ajayi, Philadelphia vs. Denver

Ajayi’s trade to the Eagles should help his long term fantasy value however, for the short term, the Eagles maintain that LeGarette Blount is still their starting RB. Week 9 should be a period of adjustment for Ajayi as he learns his new team’s offense. He’ll face the Broncos, who’ve given up the fewest FPPG to RBs.

– C.J. Anderson, Denver at Philadelphia

Anderson has been slumping along with the rest of the Broncos offense, and hasn’t had a 100 yard rushing game or scored a TD since Week 2. The Eagles are giving up just under 43 rushing yards per game to opposing RBs.

Wide receiver

– Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. Denver

Jeffery has caught three or fewer passes in five of eight games and possesses a terrible 45.2 percent catch rate. He takes the Broncos, who have up the fewest receiving yards and second fewest receptions to WRs.

– Rishard Matthews, Tennessee vs. Baltimore

Matthews hasn’t scored a TD since Week 3 and that trend is likely to continue against a Ravens team that’s given up just three TDs to WRs. The Titans will likely rely on their run game against the Ravens who’ve surrendered the second fewest FPPG to the position.

Tight end

– Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at New Orleans

The Saints have allowed just 22 receptions to TEs this season, and the third fewest FPPG to the position.

