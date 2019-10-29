FANTASY PLAYS: Players to add include Minshew, Walton

Week 8 is in the books and we’ve hit the halfway point of the fantasy football season.

If you’re anything like me, you’re going to need help off your waiver wire. Between Chase Edmonds getting hurt and Ty Johnson having a quiet game, there’s a ton of work to do.

Making life just a little bit tougher, Week 9 is one with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Falcons, Saints, and Rams. Let’s take a look at some players who have long-term value and others we can stream because of good matchups.