FANTASY PLAYS: Players to add include Darnold, Dalton

While there might not be a potential league-winning running back available such as Jonathan Williams or Bo Scarbrough this week, there are a ton of depth pieces at every position.

And if we’re being honest, those pieces are needed for this time of year. We’ve had some injuries and underperformers, most notably at the quarterback position. How can you feel comfortable with Matt Ryan or Carson Wentz as your QB this week?

This answer is you can’t so let’s start right there.