FANTASY PLAYS: Burning questions for Week 6 in football

A look at some key fantasy questions for Week 6:

SHOULD ALVIN KAMARA OWNERS BE CONCERNED AFTER MARK INGRAM’S TWO TD PERFORMANCE?

No. Ingram played 16.1 percent more snaps than Kamara in Week 5 but the Saints jumped out to a big early lead, calling for them to run. Compared with Kamara, Ingram is a more traditional type of RB.

He out-carried Kamara by a 230 to 120 margin last season and came into the game with fresher legs. Not surprisingly, Ingram scored his TDs from 1 and 2 yards out Monday night. Last season, Ingram had 13 carries from inside the 5 compared with four such carries for Kamara. Kamara’s owners shouldn’t be shocked that Ingram had the busier and more productive night, but they shouldn’t panic either.

Kamara finished third and Ingram finished sixth in overall fantasy points scored in point-per-reception (PPR) scoring leagues last season. In standard scoring, Kamara was fourth overall. Those stats demonstrate that Ingram and Kamara can co-exist.

WHICH UNDER-THE-RADAR RB HAS THE BEST CHANCE FOR A BIG GAME IN WEEK 6?

Vikings running backs have an excellent matchup against a Cardinals defense that is giving up 142 rushing yards per game and allowing 4.23 yards per carry (YPC) to RBs. They’re also tied for having allowed the most rushing TDs at eight. Although it now appears that Dalvin Cook will play, watch his situation carefully. If Cook’s status changes, Latavius Murray could be a sneaky play.

Marshawn Lynch also has the opportunity for a productive week. Lynch has been surprisingly effective so far this season, averaging 4.3 YPC and he scored a TD in each of the first three games. He’s also provided fantasy football owners with double digit fantasy points in four of his first five games. Call this a revenge game against his old team, the Seahawks, who’ve given up four TDs in the past two weeks and 4.24 YPC to RBs.

Although James White shouldn’t be considered under the radar RB any longer, make sure to start him this week. He is especially valuable in PPR scoring formats against the Chiefs, who’ve given up the most passing yardage to RBs this season.

WHAT SHOULD OWNERS DO WITH RAIDERS WR AMARI COOPER?

Cooper leads Raiders WRs with 31 targets and has an outstanding 71 percent catch rate, but he has been consistently inconsistent. He’s had two big games and three duds — on alternating weeks. Cooper’s owners should hope that he has another big-time performance this week following a dud, and if he does, trade him immediately to get rid of the inconsistency.

CAN BUCCANEERS QB JAMEIS WINSTON BE STREAMED THIS WEEK? IS HE AN EVERY WEEK-STARTER?

Winston is absolutely a streaming option at QB this week against the Falcons. The Falcons defense has been decimated by injuries and that has resulted in them allowing the fourth most fantasy points per game to QBs. They are also tied for having given up the most total TDs to QBs.

Winston has yet to play up to his expected potential in his young career. However, he did look good this preseason and still has solid offensive weapons. Mike Evans has four TDs in his last three games against the Falcons with Winston at QB.

Take the rest of the season one week at a time. With only four of his remaining 12 matchups against teams that are in the top 8 in fantasy points per game allowed to QBs, it might be best to use him as a matchup play until we’ve seen that he should be treated otherwise.

CAN LARRY FITZGERALD BE DROPPED IN SEASON-LONG FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUES?

Yes. Unfortunately hamstring issues and the uneven play of his rookie QB make him expendable if you have a better option.

HOW ABOUT DETROIT LIONS WR MARVIN JONES?

No. Marvin Jones is tied for the league lead in end zone targets through Week 5. With a TD in three of his last four games, he is especially valuable in standard scoring leagues. On the subject of Lions WRs, try trading for Kenny Golladay. He’s scored double-digit fantasy points in PPR scoring formats every game this season. He’s scored a TD in three of his last four games as well.