Falcons sign veteran defensive tackle Terrell McClain

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a deal with free-agent defensive tackle Terrell McClain, who started two games for the Washington Redskins in 2017.

The 29-year-old McClain was released by the Redskins on April 30.

McClain, a third-round draft pick by Carolina in 2011, has started in 29 of 74 games with five teams. His longest stint was with the Dallas Cowboys from 2014-16. He had 20 tackles and two sacks with the Redskins last season.

Defensive tackle was an area of need for Atlanta, which lost starter Dontari Poe, who signed as a free agent with Carolina. The Falcons selected Deadrin Senat from South Florida in the third round of the NFL draft to compete at the position.

