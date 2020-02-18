Falcons sign punter Allen, kicker Koo to 1-year extensions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Punter Ryan Allen and kicker Younghoe Koo, who joined the Atlanta Falcons midway through the 2019 season, have signed one-year contract extensions.

Allen averaged 41.9 yards on 28 punts in the final eight games of the season. Allen has logged seven NFL seasons, including six with the New England Patriots.

Koo was good on 23 of 26 field goals and 15 of 16 extra points, also in the final eight games. He led the NFL with 84 points in that eight-game span.

Koo signed with Atlanta after the team released veteran Matt Bryant, the leading scorer in franchise history.