Falcons sign LB Bruce Carter to 1-year contract extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed linebacker Bruce Carter to a one-year contract extension.

The team announced the move Monday.

Carter is a seven-year veteran who played in 11 games for Atlanta last season. He was credited with 21 tackles (16 solo) and seven special teams tackles.

Carter was a second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2011. He also played with Tampa Bay and the New York Jets before signing with the Falcons last September.