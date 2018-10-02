Falcons sign former Jaguars DT Michael Bennett

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive tackle Michael Bennett in a move which could reflect a new injury concern with starter Grady Jarrett.

Jarrett left the final drive of the Falcons’ 37-36 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday with an ankle injury. Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Jarrett is still being evaluated.

The Falcons’ defense already has lost starting safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen to season-ending injuries and linebacker Deion Jones for at least eight weeks. Guard Andy Levitre also is on IR.

Bennett was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept 11. He was drafted by Jacksonville in the sixth round of the 2015 draft and played in only one game in 2017.

The Falcons waived defensive tackle Justin Zimmer.