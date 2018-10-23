Falcons right guard Fusco has season-ending ankle injury

<p> FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 file photo, Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Brandon Fusco (65) lies injured against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Atlanta. Atlanta Falcons right guard Brandon Fusco will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken right ankle in Monday night's win over the New York Giants. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) </p>

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons right guard Brandon Fusco will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken right ankle in Monday night’s win over the New York Giants.

Coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday Fusco suffered the fracture late in the second quarter of the 23-20 win .

Quinn says Ben Garland, who replaced Fusco, “did well.” The Falcons (3-4) are entering their bye week following their second straight win.

The Falcons already have lost a starting guard, Andy Levitre, to a season-ending arm injury. Three defensive starters — safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen and linebacker Deion Jones — are on injured reserve. Jones may return from his foot injury this season.

Running back Devonta Freeman also is on IR with a groin injury.