Falcons reach agreement on new 1-year deal with DE Means

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Defensive end Steven Means has signed a one-year contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons after making four starts in 2018.

Means had one sack and 14 tackles in eight games last season, his first with Atlanta. He had three tackles for losses.

Means began his NFL career with Tampa Bay, where he was a fifth-round draft pick from Buffalo in 2013. He signed with the Falcons following three seasons with Philadelphia. He also has spent time on the Ravens and Texans practice squads.