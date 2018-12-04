Falcons place long snapper Josh Harris on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Falcons have lost another player to a season-ending injury.

Long snapper Josh Harris becomes the eighth Atlanta player to land on injured reserve. The team announced Tuesday that he’s done for year because of a hip injury.

Longtime Oakland long snapper Jon Condo was signed by the Falcons. The 37-year-old played 11 years for the Raiders, making two Pro Bowls as a special teams player before he was let go after the 2017 season.

The Falcons also promoted defensive lineman Justin Zimmer to the active roster, waived safety Keith Tandy and signed receiver Julian Williams to the practice squad.

Atlanta (4-8) is mired in a four-game losing streak and essentially eliminated from the playoff race.