Falcons OT Matt Gono (back) to miss 2nd straight game

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Matt Gono will miss his second consecutive game with a back injury.

Gono was ruled out Friday by the Falcons (0-1), meaning rookie Kaleb McGary and Ty Sambrailo are likely to spend another week sharing time at right tackle. McGary is expected to eventually take the spot full time but he’s not in peak game condition after missing much of the preseason while recovering from a heart procedure.

Gono was able to practice on a limited basis this week, but he did not recover enough to play in Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0).

Backup receiver Russell Gage is questionable for the game after suffering a concussion and being slowed by a hamstring injury.