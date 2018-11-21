Falcons linebacker Deion Jones ruled out against Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game at the New Orleans Saints.

Jones came off injured reserve last week after missing two months with a broken right foot. He was inactive against Dallas last Sunday.

Coach Dan Quinn said earlier in the week the goal was to have Jones regain full confidence in his foot so he could take advantage of his full potential.

Jones was the only Falcons player who had only limited availability in Wednesday’s practice.

Cornerback Robert Alford (foot), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (thigh), safety Damontae Kazee (shoulder), wide receiver Calvin Ridley (thigh) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (thigh) all had full participation after being limited on Tuesday.