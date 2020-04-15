Falcons expected to look for help at cornerback in NFL draft

16. ATLANTA FALCONS (7-9)

LAST SEASON: Atlanta won its last four games, saving jobs of coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Still, another sub-.500 finish was disappointing and added pressure to make playoffs in 2020. Running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant were cut to improve dismal salary cap situation.

FREE AGENCY: Lost LB De’Vondre Campbell, DE Vic Beasley, TE Austin Hooper, OG Wes Schweitzer, DE Adrian Clayborn, DT Jack Crawford, P Matt Bosher, SS Kemal Ishmael, DE Ra’Shede Hageman, DT Michael Bennett. Released TE Luke Stocker, OT Ty Sambrailo, Freeman and Trufant. Acquired TE Hayden Hurst. Signed RB Todd Gurley, OLB Dante Fowler, WR Laquon Treadwell, OL Justin McCray, LB LaRoy Reynolds, TE Khari Lee, LB Edmond Robinson.

THEY NEED: CB, edge rusher, DT, OG, OT, RB, WR.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, P, PK.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Florida CB CJ Henderson, Alabama CB Trevon Diggs, LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw.

OUTLOOK: After trading one of team’s two second-round picks to acquire Hurst, Falcons could move down in first round for more picks. Dimitroff can be counted on for at least one trade each draft. He already addressed team’s most pressing needs by signing Fowler and Gurley. Cornerback is a priority. With increased pressure to win now, GM won’t ignore need to take top player on his board.