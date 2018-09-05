Falcons-Eagles Capsule

ATLANTA (11-7) at PHILADELPHIA (16-3)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – Eagles by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Atlanta 8-10, Philadelphia 13-5-1

SERIES RECORD – Eagles lead 19-14-1

LAST MEETING – Eagles beat Falcons 15-10, NFC divisional playoff, Jan. 13

AP PRO32 RANKING – Falcons No. 8, Eagles No. 1

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (13), PASS (8).

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (9), PASS (12).

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (3), PASS (13).

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (1), PASS (17).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Eagles were underdog as No. 1 seed in divisional-round win over Falcons. … Falcons averaged 22.1 points per game and allowed 19.7 in 2017. … Falcons averaged 364.8 yards per game and allowed 318.4 and 5.93 yards per play, second highest in franchise history. … Falcons QB Matt Ryan completed 64.6 percent of passes for 4,095 yards, 20 TDs, 12 picks and 91.4 passer rating. … RB Devonta Freeman had 865 yards rushing and seven TDs. … WR Julio Jones caught 88 passes for 1,444 yards and three TDs. … Freeman and Jones were held out of preseason games. … RB Tevin Coleman had 927 scrimmage yards and eight TDs. … Falcons’ defense ranked in the top 10 in total yards and scoring for first time since 1998. … LB Deion Jones had three picks. … LB Vic Beasley Jr., had two sacks and forced fumble in last meeting. … Keanu Neal led NFC safeties with 113 tackles. … K Matt Bryant made 34 of 39 field goals (87.2 percent) and all 35 extra-point tries. … Eagles coming off first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. … Doug Pederson tries to become fourth head coach in team history to win three straight season openers. … Eagles 15-3 at home since 2016. … Philly finished with second-most points (463) in team history in 2017. … Eagles tied for first in NFL in point differential (plus 162), led league in rush defense (79.2 yards per game) and ranked first in NFC in turnover differential (plus 11). … Eagles averaged 28.6 points per game and allowed 18.4. Averaged 365.8 yards per game and allowed 306.5. … QB Nick Foles was 5-1 filling in for Carson Wentz. Foles was Super Bowl MVP and will start Thursday with Wentz still recovering from knee injury. … RB Jay Ajayi had 873 yards rushing and one TD combined with Dolphins and Eagles. … TE Zach Ertz had 74 catches for 824 yards and eight TDs. … DE Brandon Graham had 9 1/2 sacks in regular season and strip-sack to seal Super Bowl win. … K Jake Elliott made 26 of 31 field goals (83.8 percent) and 39 of 42 extra points. … Fantasy Tip: Jones has 500 yards receiving vs. Eagles in past four games, including nine catches for 101 yards with 16 targets in playoff game.