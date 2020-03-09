Falcons agree to extension with defensive end Steven Means

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a one-year contract extension with defensive end Steven Means.

Means started four games in 2018 and had 14 tackles and one sack. He missed the 2019 season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury during organized team activities.

Means’ new deal is important because the Falcons have announced they do not plan to re-sign Vic Beasley Jr. Also, Adrian Clayborn is set to become a free agent. The Falcons may look for pass-rush help in the NFL draft and free agency.

Means, 29, signed a one-year, $805,000 deal with Atlanta one year ago after playing three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Means was a fifth-round draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2013.

The Falcons also waived offensive tackle Lukayus McNeil on Monday.