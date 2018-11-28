Falcons add defensive end Derrick Shelby to long IR list

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have placed defensive end Derrick Shelby on injured reserve.

Shelby, who has a groin injury, becomes Atlanta’s seventh former starter to land on IR. Six players currently are on IR.

The IR list includes linebacker Deion Jones, who came off injured reserve on Nov. 14 but has not yet been active for a game after missing two months with a broken right foot. He has a chance to play Sunday against Baltimore.

Shelby started in three of seven games he played this season and had 10 tackles.

Rookie safety Ryan Neal was promoted to the active roster on Wednesday. Running back Jeremy Langford, who played two seasons with the Bears, was signed to the practice squad.