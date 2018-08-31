Falcons acquire safety Jordan Richards from Patriots

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Falcons traded a conditional 2020 draft pick to the New England Patriots on Friday for safety Jordan Richards.

Richards started five of 16 games in 2017 and had 22 tackles with New England. He was a second-round draft pick by New England in 2015. He played in 41 games, with seven starts, in his three seasons with the Patriots.

Atlanta appears set with Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal as its starting safeties.

The Falcons made room for Richards by waiving safety Ron Parker. The team also waived offensive tackle Austin Pasztor and reached an injury settlement with cornerback Leon McFadden. Pasztor played in seven games as a backup with Atlanta in 2017.