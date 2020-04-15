Expect Seahawks to focus on defensive line early in draft

27. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (12-6)

LAST SEASON: Despite seeing its run game decimated by injuries to point that Marshawn Lynch was brought out of retirement, and defense was uncharacteristically leaky against pass, Seahawks were inches away from NFC West title. Seattle settled for wild-card berth and won in Philadelphia before losing at Green Bay in divisional round.

FREE AGENCY: Replenished OL signing Brandon Shell, B.J. Finney, Cedric Ogbuehi, Chance Warmack. Added DEs Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa. Traded for CB Quinton Dunbar. Signed TE Greg Olson, WR Phillip Dorsett and retained DT Jarran Reed. Lost OL George Fant, Germain Ifedi and key DL Quinton Jefferson.

THEY NEED: Edge, DT, OL, S, CB.

THEY DON’T NEED: TE, QB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa, LSU DE K’Lavon Chaisson.

OUTLOOK: There is very little ever certain about what Seahawks will do in draft other than to expect first-round trade by GM John Schneider. Seahawks have not used their original first-round pick since 2011. Focus will undoubtedly be on defensive line, where Seattle’s pass rush lagged in 2019 and there remains uncertainty about Jadeveon Clowney returning. Expect Schneider to try to add extra pick or two with Seattle already having three picks (Nos. 27, 59, 64) in first two rounds.

